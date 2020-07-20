Boris Johnson reflects on his first year as PM

Boris Johnson looks back over his first 12 months as Prime Minister, saythingthat despite the coronavirus pandemic the Government 'will not be knocked offcourse'.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom British PM Boris Johnson marks one year in office



Now there is a real danger of a no-deal Brexit likely to cause chaos and a major expense for businesses. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:23 Published on January 1, 1970 Anti-vaxxers are ‘nuts’ – Boris Johnson



Boris Johnson has said people opposed to vaccinations are “nuts” as hepromoted an expanded programme of NHS flu jabs. During a visit to a medicalcentre in east London, the Prime Minister asked staff what they thought ofanti-vaxxers, adding: “There’s all these anti-vaxxers now. They are nuts, theyare nuts.” Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published on January 1, 1970 Boris Johnson says anti-vaxxers are 'nuts'



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that anti-vaxxers are 'nuts', during a visit to a GP surgery in East London. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 00:20 Published on January 1, 1970 PM: "We want everybody to get a flu jab this winter"



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that the government would like everyone to get a flu jab this winter in order to protect the NHS, as there is still the threat of a second Covid-19 spike. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:26 Published on January 1, 1970