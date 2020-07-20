Global  
 

Boris Johnson reflects on his first year as PM
Boris Johnson looks back over his first 12 months as Prime Minister, saythingthat despite the coronavirus pandemic the Government 'will not be knocked offcourse'.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

British PM Boris Johnson marks one year in office [Video]

British PM Boris Johnson marks one year in office

Now there is a real danger of a no-deal Brexit likely to cause chaos and a major expense for businesses.

Anti-vaxxers are ‘nuts’ – Boris Johnson [Video]

Anti-vaxxers are ‘nuts’ – Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said people opposed to vaccinations are “nuts” as hepromoted an expanded programme of NHS flu jabs. During a visit to a medicalcentre in east London, the Prime Minister asked staff what they thought ofanti-vaxxers, adding: “There’s all these anti-vaxxers now. They are nuts, theyare nuts.”

Boris Johnson says anti-vaxxers are 'nuts' [Video]

Boris Johnson says anti-vaxxers are 'nuts'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that anti-vaxxers are 'nuts', during a visit to a GP surgery in East London. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

PM: "We want everybody to get a flu jab this winter" [Video]

PM: "We want everybody to get a flu jab this winter"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that the government would like everyone to get a flu jab this winter in order to protect the NHS, as there is still the threat of a second Covid-19 spike. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson’s first year as PM: How the polls have changed

When Boris Johnson became prime minister on July 24 2019, his party was languishing in the polls and...
The Guardian view on Irish politics: an enviable beauty is born

The Guardian view on Irish politics: an enviable beauty is born In the archipelago of offshore European islands we inhabit, a new nation is growing in importance....
Johnson visits Scotland after year in office [Video]

Johnson visits Scotland after year in office

Boris Johnson says the virus outbreak has demonstrated the "merits" of the union between England and Scotland are 'very strong'.

Nicola Sturgeon refutes PM's Covid comments [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon refutes PM's Covid comments

Nicola Sturgeon has denied Boris Johnson's claim that an independent Scotland could not have handled the coronavirus outbreak - saying many of the issues were a 'feature of where power lies'. The First..

Boris Johnson’s dramatic year in No 10 [Video]

Boris Johnson’s dramatic year in No 10

Boris Johnson has endured a more turbulent first year as Prime Minister thanmany of his predecessors. We look at some of the memorable moments of hisfirst 12 months in office.

