Boris Johnson reflects on his first year as PM

Boris Johnson has said people opposed to vaccinations are “nuts” as hepromoted an expanded programme of NHS flu jabs. During a visit to a medicalcentre in east London, the Prime Minister asked staff what they thought ofanti-vaxxers, adding: “There’s all these anti-vaxxers now. They are nuts, theyare nuts.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that anti-vaxxers are 'nuts', during a visit to a GP surgery in East London.
Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that the government would like everyone to get a flu jab this winter in order to protect the NHS, as there is still the threat of a second Covid-19 spike. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Nicola Sturgeon has denied Boris Johnson's claim that an independent Scotland could not have handled the coronavirus outbreak - saying many of the issues were a 'feature of where power lies'. The First..