Erdogan joins thousands in first prayers at Hagia Sophia

Hagia Sophia UNESCO World Heritage Site in Istanbul, Turkey
Hagia Sophia: Former Istanbul museum to open for Muslim worshippersThe former museum will open to worshippers for the first time after being turned back into a mosque.
ONLY ON AP: Elpidophoros, US leaders discuss Hagia SophiaHis Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America held a meeting with U.S. political leaders in Washington on Thursday to discuss concerns over the seizure and..
Turkey's Erdogan visits Hagia Sophia after reconversion from museum to mosqueTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a surprise visit to Hagia Sophia on Sunday just days before the first Muslim prayers are to be held at the Istanbul..
Pope 'pained' by Turkey's Hagia Sophia decision
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 12th President of Turkey
German Paper Says Merkel Intervention Staved Off Greek-Turkish WarATHENS – Greece denied a report in the German newspaper Bild that Chancellor Angela Merkel played power broker in calls to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos..
Turkey marks failed coup with drone light show
Mary, mother of Jesus Mother of Jesus, according to the Christian New Testament
Convent in Michigan Loses 13 Sisters to Covid-19From April 10 to May 10, a dozen Felician sisters at the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary convent died of Covid-19. In June, a 13th sister died after..
The Complex and Fascinating History of Black SamsonFor much of its history, the characters of the Bible have been whitewashed. Everyone from Jesus, to his disciples, to Moses and to the Virgin Mary have been..
Jesus Central figure of Christianity
Justin Bieber urges fans to turn to God amid Covid-19 pandemic
Sia defends Paris Jackson's portrayal of Jesus Christ
Muslims Adherents of the religion of Islam
US House approves bill reversing Trump's 'Muslim ban'The United States House of Representatives has voted to reverse President Donald Trump's controversial order banning entry to immigrants from mostly..
Apple and Nike urged to cut 'China Uighur ties'a woman walks in front of Nike Corporate giants including Nike face growing calls to cut ties with suppliers alleged to be using "forced labour" from China's..
Western brands face pressure over China Uighur tiesActivists have accused Western companies of "bolstering and benefiting" from abuses of China's Muslim minority.
About 82 per cent decline in triple talaq cases since law enacted by Modi govt: NaqviThere has been about 82 per cent decline in triple talaq cases since the law against the "social evil" was put in place, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas..
