Erdogan joins thousands in first prayers at Hagia Sophia
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Erdogan joins thousands in first prayers at Hagia Sophia

Inside Hagia Sophia, white curtains covered an image of Mary and Jesus which would have faced the worshippers.

Officials have said the Christian frescoes and glittering mosaics adorning the cavernous dome and central hall will be concealed during Muslim prayer times, but remain on display for the rest of the time.

