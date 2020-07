Realme 6i with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G90T chipset launched in India

Realme 6i is the company’s latest offering in the budget segment.

The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel quad camera setup, and a punch-hole 16-megapixel camera.

It has two storage options with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Realme 6i runs Realme UI with Android 10 on top, and features a splash-resistant design.