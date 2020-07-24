US man performs a tune on 3D-printed ukulele

A man from Tennessee 3D printed a travel ukulele and performed a tune on the instrument.

Footage from July 23 shows Bryce Bible performing "Riptide" by Vance Joy.

Bible explained to Newsflare: "In this video, I display and play a tune on my finished 3D-printed travel ukulele.

"It was taken on July 23, right after it was finished being assembled.

"All parts except the tuners and strings are 3D printed on a consumer 3D printer (an Ender 3) that can be purchased for less than $200 USD.

"It took around 30 hours to print and cost less than $20 USD."