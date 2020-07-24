Basking shark stranded in UK bay has to be put down after beaching itself

A basking shark that was stranded in shallow waters off the Yorkshire Coast in Filey Bay has had to be put down.

The clip, filmed yesterday (July 23), shows the RNLI crew and medics trying to save it and get the shark back out to sea.

"Numerous rescue attempts were made for a few hours by the amazing RNLI crew and Medics to try and get it to go back out to sea.

Sadly though in the end, it didn't make it," the filmer told Newsflare.

A statement by marine charity Sea Watch said: "It was in the shallows in Filey Bay trying to beach itself and members of the public, the Coastguard and the RNLI were in attendance trying to stop it and persuade it to go out to sea.

"There was a vet in attendance and in the end, they decided the best thing to do for the animal was to euthanise it."