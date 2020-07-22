Lodi Police: Hit-And-Run Driver's Truck Totaled By Hit-And-Run Driver The Same Day
A suspect was cited for hit-and-run after crashing into a parked police vehicle in Lodi, but only after becoming the victim of a similar crime later on that same day, say police.
Katie Johnston reports.
