Lodi Police: Hit-And-Run Driver's Truck Totaled By Hit-And-Run Driver The Same Day
A suspect was cited for hit-and-run after crashing into a parked police vehicle in Lodi, but only after becoming the victim of a similar crime later on that same day, say police.

Katie Johnston reports.

