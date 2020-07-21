Global  
 

Indian Matchmaking: Why is this Netflix show making Indians uncomfortable and cringe?|Oneindia News

At a time when India is reeling under the biggest single day jump in the Coronavirus cases every single day with the total tally soaring past 12 Lakh, Staying indoors and watching online content has kept most people busy.

The latest Netflix show to grab eyeballs is the Indian Match making, A show that captures how matchmaking happens in Indian familes, leaving exposed the stereotypes attached to Indians when it comes to arranged marriages.

The show revolves around Sima Taparia, the matchmaker from Mumbai who finds life partners for girls and boys from the upper echelons of society.

Throught the show she has dubbed marriage as a compromise which has irked many viewers.

She has make several comments on how a woman not willing to compromise as a difficult match or a man rejecting too many women doesn't know what he wants.

She also makes several trips to the astrologers and face readers which is very typical of every other Indian family.

