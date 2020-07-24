UK zoology student nurses baby bat found in a garden back to health

A zoology student in Glasgow nursed a baby bat back to health after it was found lost in a family's garden.

Footage filmed on July 23 shows the tiny mammal, named Elizabeth, in a blanket being hand-fed by the filmer's son.

The filmer told Newsflare: "The bat, it's a baby pipistrelle, was found by a family in their garden, it had either fallen out of its roost or fallen off its mother whilst she was flying.

"That's a common occurrence at this time of year, this one fortunately wasn't injured but can't survive without its mum to feed it.

"It came to a bat carer then I've had it since Monday as she had her hands full, it's my first bat though I've been doing other bat voluntary work - surveys etc.

"It is fed puppy milk and mealworms, it can't fly yet but will be released back into the wild once it's old enough.

"I'm a zoology student so do voluntary work with bats and badgers.

In a couple of the videos, it's my son who's speaking and feeding the bat.

He's 13 and likes to help out, keeps him busy whilst school is closed and all his clubs are still cancelled due to COVID-19."