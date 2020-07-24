School installs plastic cubicles for students to curb spread of COVID-19

With face-to-face learning a priority the 09 Desriyondra Public Elementary Schoo in Solok city, West Sumatra province cubicles have been installed covered with plastic to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

The use of the plastic is to be made in a booth at each student's desk to anticipate the spread of the COVID-19 virus which is still endemic in Indonesia.

Before entering the teaching and learning process the students are required to wash their hands and pass a body temperature check using a thermal scanner.

The footage was captured on July 24.