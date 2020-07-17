Montecito Home Owned By Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi Hit By Burglars
A home in the hillside enclave of Montecito owned by comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, was burglarized earlier this month.
Katie Johnston reports.
