GOP Governors Take Major Approval Hits Over COVID-19 Response Veuer - Duration: 01:05s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:05s - Published GOP Governors Take Major Approval Hits Over COVID-19 Response The Republican governors in a number of states slammed by COVID-19 have seen a massive shift in their approval ratings. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this