Could Dogs Be Trained to Sniff Out the Coronavirus in Public Spaces?
Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:00s - Published
In several countries around the world, police and researchers are looking into whether or not dogs can smell people that have been infected with the coronavirus.

Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

