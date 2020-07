KSBW Pet of the Week: Frida! Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:57s - Published 8 minutes ago KSBW Pet of the Week: Frida! Meet Frida! This two year old smooth fox terrier mix is a bit bashful, but is simply looking for a family to shine! You can make an appointment to visit the SPCA for Monterey County by visiting their website spcamc.org or giving them a call at (831) 373-2631 0

TO MEET "FRIDA".FRIDA IS AT THE SPCAFOR MONTEREY COUNTY.SHE'S A 2-YEAR OLD"SMOOTH FOX TERRIERMIX".SHE CAME IN TO THESPCA AS A STRAY...AND UNFORTUNATELYWAS NEVER CLAIMED.THE SPCA SAYS SHES ABIT BASHFUL...AND WOULD THRIVE IN AHOME WHERE SHE CANGAIN CONFIDENCE ANDLET HER PERSONALITYSHINE.TO MAKE ANAPPOINTMENT TO MEETFRIDA...YOU CAN CALL831-373-2631 OR VISITTHEIR WEBSITE S-P-C-AMC DOT ORG TO FILLOUT AN APPOINTMENTREQUEST FORM.AND HAPPENINGTOMORROW.THE SPCA PET FOODBANK WILL BE GIVINGOUT FREE PET FOOD FORANYONE IN NEED.THEY'LL BE ATPATRIOT PARK INGREENFIELD....FROM 1OTO 11 O CLOCKTOMORROW MORNING.MORE INFORMATIONIS AT SPCA MC DOT ORGSLASH P-F-B.##YOUR SUNRISE TIM





