Prince Harry and Meghan sue for invasion of privacy over pictures of son
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have filed a lawsuit over drone pictures taken of them and their son Archie at their California home

Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over drone photos [Video]

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday against unnamed paparazzi photographers for allegedly taking "illegal" photographs of their son, Archie. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published
Harry and Meghan launch legal action over alleged drone pictures of Archie [Video]

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched legal action in Los Angeles afterdrones were allegedly used to take pictures of their 14-month-old son Archie.A complaint filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday claimsan unnamed individual photographed Archie at their home during lockdown. Thecouple are claiming the pictures were an invasion of privacy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim pictures of Archie were taken at their US home during lockdown.
BBC News

 Harry and Meghan sue over photo of son at California home; Amber Heard says she "did not want to expose" Johnny Depp; Taylor Swift releases surprise album..
USATODAY.com

 Friday: A professor of epidemiology at U.C. Davis talks about what is necessary to safely reopen schools. Also: Tesla’s surprise profit sets it up for another..
NYTimes.com

Meghan, Prince Harry sue over photo of son taken at their L.A. home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sued Thursday to stop the sale and publication of a photo of their son...
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'working nonstop' on new charity Archewell [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'working nonstop' on new charity Archewell

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are "working nonstop" on their new charity Archewell and the pair are passionate about bringing "positive and substantive change" to the world.

Prince Harry slams 'offensive' claims he mishandled royal funds [Video]

Prince Harry slams 'offensive' claims he mishandled royal funds

Prince Harry's representatives have fired back at allegations he mishandled £275,000 pounds of royal funds.

Duchess Meghan's freedom to 'speak from the heart' after quitting senior royal role [Video]

Duchess Meghan's freedom to 'speak from the heart' after quitting senior royal role

Duchess Meghan is carving out a new career as a public speaker and Meghan can now give "punchier" speeches as she is not constrained by royal protocol.

