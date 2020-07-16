US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks

US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks The bleak milestone was reached on Thursday.

As of Friday morning, deaths due to coronavirus in the U.S. surpassed 140,300.

The daily death toll was in excess of 1,000 for three straight days on Thursday.

Hospitalizations in several states continue to soar.

President Donald Trump canceled the Florida portion of the Republican National Convention on Thursday.

His administration continues to push for the reopening of schools in the fall, despite warnings from health experts.

Republicans continue to squabble over the details of their own legislative coronavirus relief package.

The $600 weekly unemployment benefit expires at the end of the month.