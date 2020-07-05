LoP GC Kataria urges Centre to deploy CRPF in Rajasthan

|
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Rajasthan top cop has business interests with key associates of CM Ashok GehlotRajasthan's top cop, Anil Paliwal, who is a trusted officer in chief minister Ashok Gehlot's administration, is seen to be having business interests with..
IndiaTimes
Hope Governor won't act under any pressure, will convene Assembly soon: Ashok GehlotHours after meeting Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he hopes that the Governor will not come under "any pressure"..
IndiaTimes
Congress to hold protests across Rajasthan against BJP on SaturdayThe Congress in Rajasthan will hold demonstrations in all district headquarters on Saturday against the BJP's "conspiracy to murder democracy", the party said.
IndiaTimes
Behave in Gandhian way: Gehlot tells his MLAsRajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot Friday urged Congress MLAs sitting on a ‘dharna' at the Raj Bhawan here to behave in the Gandhian way as no confrontation..
IndiaTimes
Central Reserve Police Force Indian national police force
Centre should deploy CRPF in Rajasthan, demands BJP as Congress MLAs stage ‘dharna' at Raj BhavanThe Rajasthan BJP Friday demanded the Centre deploy the CRPF to maintain law and order in the state, reacting sharply to Congress MLAs staging a 'dharna' at Raj..
IndiaTimes
Daughter of kidnapped Kashmir BJP leader appeals to abductors for his release
Credit: ANI
COVID-19 cured CAPF personnel donate plasma for treatment
Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Unicameral legislature of the Indian state of Rajasthan
Rajasthan Speaker to move SC over disqualification issue of rebel Congress MLAs
Credit: ANI
Pilot vs Gehlot: Rajasthan HC to hear rebel Congress MLAs plea against disqualification notice on FridayPilot and the MLAs from his camp approached the Rajasthan High Court over disqualification notice seeking the quashing and setting aside of the show cause notice..
DNA
BJP not thinking of floor test as of now: Rajasthan LoP
Credit: ANI
Leader of the Opposition (India) Parliamentary position of the Parliament of Indial
Bihar to become 'global hotspot' of COVID-19: Tejashwi Yadav
Credit: ANI
Gulab Chand Kataria Indian politician
Will BJP leaders resign if audio tape turns to be true, asks Pratap Khachariyawas
Credit: ANI
BJP corners Rajasthan govt over 'phone tapping'
Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Police
Rajasthan SOG serves notice to Union minister Gajendra ShekhawatProbing into an alleged plot to topple the state government, the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police has served a notice on Union minister Gajendra..
IndiaTimes
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat questions audio tapes' authenticity after Rajasthan Police seeks his voice sampleUnion minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday questioned the authenticity of the audio clips, cited by the Congress to allege his involvement in a purported..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan SOG team enters Manesar resort where Sachin Pilot camp MLAs are stayingThe team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police that was waiting outside the resort in Manesar where Sachin Pilot camp Congress MLAs are staying,..
IndiaTimes
SOG of Rajasthan Police enters at Manesar's resort where Congress MLAs are staying
Credit: ANI
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
In Delhi to meet Congress high command, not held hostage by BJP, say Rajasthan MLAs of Sachin Pilot campMembers of the Sachin Pilot camp on Friday rebutted chief minister Ashok Gehlot's accusations regarding the MLAs being held hostage by the BJP and said that they..
IndiaTimes
|
|
|
