LoP GC Kataria urges Centre to deploy CRPF in Rajasthan
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:57s
Leader of Opposition of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly GC Kataria on Congress MLAs urged the central government to deploy CRPF in the state so that "the sanctity of the constitutional post is upheld".

He said, "I urge the central government to not leave the law and order in the hands of Rajasthan Police and deploy CRPF here so that the sanctity of this constitutional post is upheld.

Those protesting at Raj Bhawan should be driven out and all legal remedies should be used for it." Targeting Ashok Gehlot, GC Kataria said, "The manner in which you protested at Raj Bhawan and the kind of slogans which were raised, I think no other CM can do something as condemnable as this.

Nation and legal experts should look into this that CM is saying that people will do 'gherao' of Raj Bhawan."

