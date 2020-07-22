Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ukraine: Black box confirms interference with downed jet
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Ukraine: Black box confirms interference with downed jet

Ukraine: Black box confirms interference with downed jet

The transcript from the black boxes from a Ukrainian jet accidentally shot down by Iran on January 8 confirm the fact of illegal interference with the plane, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Edward Baran reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ukraine Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe

Armed man frees Ukrainian police hostage [Video]

Armed man frees Ukrainian police hostage

An armed man took a senior policeman hostage in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava on Thursday and drove off with him before abandoning both the car and the officer and running into a forest, the police said. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Ukraine: Criminal suspect takes police chief hostage

 Kyiv, Ukraine: A criminal suspect brandishing a hand grenade has abducted a senior police officer in central Ukraine and fled, officials said Thursday. When..
WorldNews
Armed man takes policeman hostage in Ukraine [Video]

Armed man takes policeman hostage in Ukraine

A man armed with a grenade escaped arrest on Thursday and took a senior Ukrainian policeman hostage in the central city of Poltava, a government minister said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published

Facebook investigates misleading Trump post using Ukraine photo

 The US president posts an ad purporting to show violence in the US - but the image is from Ukraine.
BBC News

Edward Baran Edward Baran British newsreader and reporter

Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over drone photos [Video]

Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over drone photos

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday against unnamed paparazzi photographers for allegedly taking "illegal" photographs of their son, Archie. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published
That Mexican presidential jet is still on sale [Video]

That Mexican presidential jet is still on sale

The luxury presidential jet Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to sell returned on Wednesday to Mexico, a year and a half after he sent it to the United States in search of a buyer. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Black box transcript confirms illegal interference with jet downed in Iran, says Ukraine

The transcript from the black boxes from a Ukrainian jet accidentally shot down by Iran on Jan. 8...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this