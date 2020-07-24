A Better Way to Take Your Medication

Over 50% of people with a chronic illness miss a dose of their medicine, or take it irregularly; leading to a higher chance of morbidity with ourselves and our loved ones.

Having prescriptions scheduled to be refilled and delivered was the solution Welltopia Pharmacy sought after.

Dr. Omar Eliwa, Pharmacist and Owner of Welltopia joins us to explain how this new service could be the saving grace in many lives.

