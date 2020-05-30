Women celebrate 'Nag Panchami' in Karnataka's Hubli

A Canteen in Hubli serves food to all at just Re 1



A complete meal in Just Re 1! It sounds too good to be true.But a canteen in Hubli, Karnataka is providing an entire meal for the said price. It with the sheer motive of eradicating poverty that Mahavir Youth Foundation started the 'Roti Ghar' six years ago. People belonging to different religions and castes come here and have their lunch at just Re.1. Though the canteen is small, it does not compromise on the quality and hygiene. The utensils are clean and premise tidy.In today's time when inflation has become the talk of the town, such an effort by Mahavir Youth Foundation is really laudable and will go a long way in serving humanity and bringing people together.

