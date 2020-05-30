Women celebrate 'Nag Panchami' in Karnataka's Hubli

Two elephants were spotted using twigs to comfort themselves in Karnataka's Bengaluru. They were seen using twigs at Bannerghatta National Park near Bengaluru. One jumbo was caught scratching his ears while the other one was seen using twig to scratch his mouth.
Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors staged black badge protest in Bengaluru city on July 24. The resident doctors were protesting against the attack on healthcare workers. They also demanded stipend hike, which according to them is the lowest in Karnataka as compare to other states of the country.
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, devotees could not take 'darshan' of Lord Shiva on the pious month of 'Sawan' in Ranchi. Devotees at Ranchi's Pahari Mandir offered prayers from outside the temple. The Shiv bhakts also showed their dissatisfaction over restriction in temples due to COVID-19. 'Sawan' or 'Shrawan' month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees of Shiva observed fast to seek his blessings.
Devotees took holy dip in River Ganga on the third Monday of pious month of 'Sawan'. 'Sawan' is considered as one of the holiest auspicious months in the Hindu religion and it is dedicated to worship Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees of Shiva observed fast to seek his blessings.
Nurses from Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) who were protesting against the management, alleging lack of PPE kits and masks, called off their strike on July 22, late night. Nurses got assurance from Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitish Patil of holding a meeting in the morning on July 23.
A complete meal in Just Re 1! It sounds too good to be true.But a canteen in Hubli, Karnataka is providing an entire meal for the said price. It with the sheer motive of eradicating poverty that Mahavir Youth Foundation started the 'Roti Ghar' six years ago. People belonging to different religions and castes come here and have their lunch at just Re.1. Though the canteen is small, it does not compromise on the quality and hygiene. The utensils are clean and premise tidy.In today's time when inflation has become the talk of the town, such an effort by Mahavir Youth Foundation is really laudable and will go a long way in serving humanity and bringing people together.
Grey clouds covered Karnataka's Hubli and showered pleasant rain on the city. The sudden weather change dropped the temperature of the city and made a pleasant weather for the locals of Hubli. Monsoon has already arrived in Karnataka.
Businesses across India have witnessed a downfall due to strict coronavirus lockdown. Caterers in Hubli are also facing hardships amid lockdown. Their business has slumped due to dry wedding season. A caterer, Satturam said, "Almost no work right now. Several orders we received before lockdown were cancelled, we'll have to return the advance, causing a loss of Rs 3-4 lakh. Workers have no money."