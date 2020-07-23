Neslihan RT @ZeinakhodrAljaz: Passengers injured as US fighter jet comes close to Iranian plane https://t.co/tCvpAD0QGC via @YouTube US message to #… 4 minutes ago

Zeina Khodr Passengers injured as US fighter jet comes close to Iranian plane https://t.co/tCvpAD0QGC via @YouTube US message t… https://t.co/wGvbJcsFva 5 minutes ago

Astrid Lavalette🌹 Passengers injured as US fighter jet comes close to Iranian plane https://t.co/657OFGSxcl 16 minutes ago

Kass رنا ✿🇳🇴 🇵🇸 🇪🇪 RT @AJEnglish: Passengers injured as US fighter jet comes close to Iranian plane https://t.co/auMR61mB2m https://t.co/CAt7jI3FWh 23 minutes ago

Hali Passengers injured as US fighter jet comes close to Iranian plane https://t.co/FRZiEDnF93 42 minutes ago

MB Passengers injured as US fighter jet comes close to Iranian plane @AJENews https://t.co/mHOHa6iv5X 44 minutes ago

ahmed Passengers injured as US fighter jet comes close to Iranian plane https://t.co/kPZGPgrdU2 1 hour ago