Passengers injured as US fighter jet comes close to Iranian plane
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:55s
Passengers injured as US fighter jet comes close to Iranian plane

Passengers injured as US fighter jet comes close to Iranian plane

Iranian media says Mahan Air pilot forced to drop altitude to avoid collision with F-15 jet, injuring several people.

Mahan Air Mahan Air airline in Iran


News24.com | Passengers injured as US fighter jet comes close to Iran plane

Iran media says a Mahan Air pilot was forced to drop altitude to avoid collision with US F-15 jet,...
News24 - Published

Iran slams interception by US jet over Syria as ‘illegal’

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian officials on Friday slammed the interception of an Iranian passenger...
Seattle Times - Published

Israeli fighter jets challenge Iran passenger plane - Iran media

Several passengers were injured after the plane changed altitude to avoid collision, Iranian media...
BBC News - Published


U.S. fighter jets near Iranian plane: pilot [Video]

U.S. fighter jets near Iranian plane: pilot

Several passengers aboard an Iranian plane were reportedly injured on Thursday after the pilot changed altitude to avoid collision with a U.S. fighter jet, according to Iranian media. But the U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:07