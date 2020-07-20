Global  
 

FDA Recalling 75 Hand Sanitizer Brands Because They Contain Methanol
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:15s - Published
FDA Recalling 75 Hand Sanitizer Brands Because They Contain Methanol

FDA Recalling 75 Hand Sanitizer Brands Because They Contain Methanol

The brands, made in Mexico, claimed to contain ethanol but tested positive for methanol.

DeMarco Morgan reports.

