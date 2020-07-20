FDA Recalling 75 Hand Sanitizer Brands Because They Contain Methanol
The brands, made in Mexico, claimed to contain ethanol but tested positive for methanol.
DeMarco Morgan reports.
NFL Spectators Must Wear Masks at Games This YearNFL Spectators Must Wear Masks at Games This Year League spokesman Brian McCarthy has confirmed the rule. Brian McCarthy, via Twitter As COVID-19 continues to impact the U.S., pro football teams are..
FDA’s List of Toxic Hand Sanitizers Grows to Over 75At least 75 hand sanitizers make the Food and Drug Administration’s growing recall list of toxic sanitizers. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
75 Brands Of Hand Sanitizer RecalledThere's a new warning about toxic hand sanitizers.