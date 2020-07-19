COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 9,615 new cases, 278 deaths

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,87,945 on July 24.

Total active cases reached 4,40,135 and death toll has reached 30,601 today.

1,54,28,170 samples have been tested in India till July 23.

Maharashtra reported 9,615 new COVID-19 positive cases and 278 deaths today.

The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,57,117 including 1,99,967 discharged cases and 13,132 deaths.

6 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases in Dharavi to 2,519 including 2,141 discharges and 128 active cases.

Tamil Nadu reports 88 deaths and 6,785 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Total number of cases stand at 1,99,749 including 53,132 active cases, 1,43,297 discharged cases and 3,320 deaths.

1025 COVID-19 positive cases, 1866 patients recovered/discharged/migrated and 32 deaths in Delhi today.

The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,28,389 including 1,10,931 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,777 deaths.

5328 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 13,810 Rapid antigen tests conducted today.

A total of 9,08,735 tests have been done so far.