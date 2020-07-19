COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 9,615 new cases, 278 deaths

As restrictions continue to ease in the country amid coronavirus situation, movie theatres in high hopes are prepping up for reopening in next phase of unlock. Concerned authorities are working towards sanitization. PVR cinemas in Delhi are ensuring safe and hygiene movie experience for visitors. Gap between shows will be extended to 30 minutes for regular cleaning and sanitization. As per MHA guidelines, cinemas across country may get a thumps up to resume services in unlock 3. PVR House Keeping head said, "Our process is to clean the entire cinema from top to bottom. With COVID-19, we have made sure that the entire cinema is sanitized. Before we open our doors for employees and customers, we are treating our surfaces through a special treatment through electrostatic gun ULV machine."
Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh on July 24 alleged that several PR agencies provide fake followers to Bollywood celebrities and other people. He said that these followers are not only used in increasing publicity, but also used to troll someone and steal data. He urged police to probe into the matter.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,92,915 on July 22. Total active cases reached 4,11,133 and death toll has reached 28,732 today. Maharashtra reported 10,576 new COVID-19 cases and 280 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,37,607 including 1,87,769 recovered and 12,556 deaths. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 5 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total number of cases to 2,507 out of which 141 cases are active. Tamil Nadu reports 74 deaths and 5,849 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 51,765 and 2,700 deaths. 1227 COVID-19 positive cases, 1532 recovered/discharged/migrated and 29 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,26,323 including 1,07,650 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,719 deaths.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,55,191 on July 21. Total active cases reached 4,02,529 and death toll has reached 28,084 today. Maharashtra reported 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,27,031 including 1,82,217 recovered and 1,32,236 active cases. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 10 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 2,502 out of which 151 cases are active. Tamil Nadu reports 75 deaths and 4,965 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 51,344 and 2,626 deaths. 1349 COVID-19 positive cases, 1200 recovered/discharged/migrated and 27 deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,25,096 including 1,06,118 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3690 deaths. 5651 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15,201 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 8,51,311 tests have been done so far.
On being asked on the claim made by Indian Medical Association (IMA) that the community transmission of COVID-19 is started in India, Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Centre for Chest Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 19 stated that he is 100% agreed with IMA. He said, "Community transmission has been there from quite some time. It was localised to pockets, for instance- in Dharavi and several areas of Delhi. I 100% agree with IMA that there is community transmission in India." The total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital is over 1.2 lakhs.
In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, a vending machine installed at Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station provides masks, sanitisers, and gloves to commuters. The machine will provide two types of masks one is N-95 and other is disposable mask. The hand sanitisers ranging from Rs 50-100 are available and free size gloves are also available.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Shastri Park flyover, which is under construction on July 24. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also accompanied him to examine the progress made in the construction. The flyover is under construction since February 16, 2019. Shastri flyover project costs Rs. 228 crore, though the original cost sanctioned was Rs. 300 crore.
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,38,635 on July 23. 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested in India till July 22. Total active cases reached 4,26,167 and death toll has reached 29,861 today. Maharashtra reported 9,895 new COVID-19 positive cases and 298 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,47,502 including 1,36,980 active cases, 1,94,253 discharged cases and 12,854 deaths. Tamil Nadu reports 88 deaths and 6,472 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stand at 1,92,964 including 52,939 active cases, 1,36,793 discharged cases and 3,232 deaths. 1,041 COVID-19 positive cases, 1,415 recovered/discharged/migrated and 26 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,27,364 including 1,09,065 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,745 deaths. 5,761 RT-PCR/CB-NAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,465 rapid antigen tests conducted today. Total tests done so far stands at 8,89,597.
