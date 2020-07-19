Global  
 

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 9,615 new cases, 278 deaths
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:56s - Published
India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,87,945 on July 24.

Total active cases reached 4,40,135 and death toll has reached 30,601 today.

1,54,28,170 samples have been tested in India till July 23.

Maharashtra reported 9,615 new COVID-19 positive cases and 278 deaths today.

The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,57,117 including 1,99,967 discharged cases and 13,132 deaths.

6 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases in Dharavi to 2,519 including 2,141 discharges and 128 active cases.

Tamil Nadu reports 88 deaths and 6,785 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Total number of cases stand at 1,99,749 including 53,132 active cases, 1,43,297 discharged cases and 3,320 deaths.

1025 COVID-19 positive cases, 1866 patients recovered/discharged/migrated and 32 deaths in Delhi today.

The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,28,389 including 1,10,931 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,777 deaths.

5328 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 13,810 Rapid antigen tests conducted today.

A total of 9,08,735 tests have been done so far.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

1 km tunnel built through Aravalis for freight train movement

 The DFCC completed construction of the world's first electrified rail tunnel that is fit to run double stack containers through Aravalis in Sohna on Friday. The..
IndiaTimes
Cinema halls get ready to showcase movies, hopeful of reopening [Video]

Cinema halls get ready to showcase movies, hopeful of reopening

As restrictions continue to ease in the country amid coronavirus situation, movie theatres in high hopes are prepping up for reopening in next phase of unlock. Concerned authorities are working towards sanitization. PVR cinemas in Delhi are ensuring safe and hygiene movie experience for visitors. Gap between shows will be extended to 30 minutes for regular cleaning and sanitization. As per MHA guidelines, cinemas across country may get a thumps up to resume services in unlock 3. PVR House Keeping head said, "Our process is to clean the entire cinema from top to bottom. With COVID-19, we have made sure that the entire cinema is sanitized. Before we open our doors for employees and customers, we are treating our surfaces through a special treatment through electrostatic gun ULV machine."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:34Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Police will probe matter: Maharashtra Home Minister on PR agencies provide fake followers to Bollywood stars [Video]

Police will probe matter: Maharashtra Home Minister on PR agencies provide fake followers to Bollywood stars

Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh on July 24 alleged that several PR agencies provide fake followers to Bollywood celebrities and other people. He said that these followers are not only used in increasing publicity, but also used to troll someone and steal data. He urged police to probe into the matter.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:02Published

Dharavi Dharavi Neighbourhood in Mumbai City, Maharashtra, India

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 10,576 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 10,576 new cases

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,92,915 on July 22. Total active cases reached 4,11,133 and death toll has reached 28,732 today. Maharashtra reported 10,576 new COVID-19 cases and 280 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,37,607 including 1,87,769 recovered and 12,556 deaths. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 5 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total number of cases to 2,507 out of which 141 cases are active. Tamil Nadu reports 74 deaths and 5,849 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 51,765 and 2,700 deaths. 1227 COVID-19 positive cases, 1532 recovered/discharged/migrated and 29 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,26,323 including 1,07,650 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,719 deaths.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published
COVID-19 update: Maharashtra records 8,369 new cases [Video]

COVID-19 update: Maharashtra records 8,369 new cases

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 11,55,191 on July 21. Total active cases reached 4,02,529 and death toll has reached 28,084 today. Maharashtra reported 8,369 new COVID-19 cases and 246 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,27,031 including 1,82,217 recovered and 1,32,236 active cases. As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai's Dharavi area reported 10 new COVID-19 cases today, taking total cases to 2,502 out of which 151 cases are active. Tamil Nadu reports 75 deaths and 4,965 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of active cases stands at 51,344 and 2,626 deaths. 1349 COVID-19 positive cases, 1200 recovered/discharged/migrated and 27 deaths reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,25,096 including 1,06,118 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3690 deaths. 5651 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15,201 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. A total of 8,51,311 tests have been done so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
COVID-19: Doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital agrees with IMA's claim of community transmission in India [Video]

COVID-19: Doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital agrees with IMA's claim of community transmission in India

On being asked on the claim made by Indian Medical Association (IMA) that the community transmission of COVID-19 is started in India, Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Centre for Chest Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 19 stated that he is 100% agreed with IMA. He said, "Community transmission has been there from quite some time. It was localised to pockets, for instance- in Dharavi and several areas of Delhi. I 100% agree with IMA that there is community transmission in India." The total number of COVID-19 cases in national capital is over 1.2 lakhs.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:23Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Eid ul-Adha 2020: Now, buy goats online in Mumbai

 In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Haji Goat Farm in Jogeshwari turned to the online sale of the goats for Bakra Eid or Eid ul-Adha 2020.
DNA
Vending machine installed at Dadar Railway Station provides masks, sanitisers to commuters [Video]

Vending machine installed at Dadar Railway Station provides masks, sanitisers to commuters

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, a vending machine installed at Mumbai's Dadar Railway Station provides masks, sanitisers, and gloves to commuters. The machine will provide two types of masks one is N-95 and other is disposable mask. The hand sanitisers ranging from Rs 50-100 are available and free size gloves are also available.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:03Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

CM Kejriwal inspects Shastri Park flyover construction [Video]

CM Kejriwal inspects Shastri Park flyover construction

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Shastri Park flyover, which is under construction on July 24. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain also accompanied him to examine the progress made in the construction. The flyover is under construction since February 16, 2019. Shastri flyover project costs Rs. 228 crore, though the original cost sanctioned was Rs. 300 crore.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu State in southern India

Online rummy to be banned in Tamil Nadu? Madras HC says govt can pass laws banning online games involving money

 Central and state governments can pass laws that ban online games involving real money, such as online rummy, card games and others, Madurai bench of the Madras..
DNA
COVID-19: Over 1.5 crore samples tested in India [Video]

COVID-19: Over 1.5 crore samples tested in India

India's COVID-19 total case count has reached 12,38,635 on July 23. 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested in India till July 22. Total active cases reached 4,26,167 and death toll has reached 29,861 today. Maharashtra reported 9,895 new COVID-19 positive cases and 298 deaths today. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 3,47,502 including 1,36,980 active cases, 1,94,253 discharged cases and 12,854 deaths. Tamil Nadu reports 88 deaths and 6,472 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases stand at 1,92,964 including 52,939 active cases, 1,36,793 discharged cases and 3,232 deaths. 1,041 COVID-19 positive cases, 1,415 recovered/discharged/migrated and 26 deaths reported in Delhi today. The total number of positive cases in the national capital rises to 1,27,364 including 1,09,065 recovered/discharged/migrated and 3,745 deaths. 5,761 RT-PCR/CB-NAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,465 rapid antigen tests conducted today. Total tests done so far stands at 8,89,597.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:22Published

US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks [Video]

US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks

US COVID-19 Cases Double to 4 Million in Just 6 Weeks The bleak milestone was reached on Thursday. As of Friday morning, deaths due to coronavirus in the U.S. surpassed 140,300. The daily death toll..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published
Medical Experts Urge Another Shutdown As Coronavirus Cases Surpass 4 Million [Video]

Medical Experts Urge Another Shutdown As Coronavirus Cases Surpass 4 Million

As the US hit a sobering 4 million cases of COVID-19 and the rising daily rate of confirmed cases and hospitalizations suggest the virus is far from under control, medical experts are urging political..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:32Published
COVID-19 cases continue to increase [Video]

COVID-19 cases continue to increase

Right now all eyes are on Washington as millions of unemployed Americans wait to learn if that extra $600 for unemployment will continue.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:14Published