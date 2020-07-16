The wealthy Republicans who want to oust Trump

|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Trump honors fmr Congressman with Medal of FreedomPresident Donald Trump on Friday presented one of the nation's highest civilian honors to Jim Ryun, a former Republican congressman and the first U.S. high..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus updates: CDC releases new guidelines on quarantining, schools reopening; Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of GOP conventionThe CDC releases new guidelines for schools reopening, COVID-19 patients. Trump cancels Florida part of GOP convention. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to former Olympic track star Jim Ryun, who talks about dishonoring flagJim Ryun was ranked greatest HS athlete of all time by ESPN. He was on cover of Sports Illustrated seven times before 25 and has Olympic silver medal.
USATODAY.com
Fact Checking Trump's Claims on Election BattlegroundsFrom lobsters in Maine to ethanol in Iowa to the oil fields of Texas, the president has tried to bolster his case for re-election by promoting localized — and..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden vs. Trump: Live Updates on the 2020 Election and Jacksonville ConventionPresident Trump’s decision to cancel the Jacksonville convention underscores how the coronavirus has upended the presidential race. Joe Biden issued a sharp..
NYTimes.com
DNC chair Tom Perez reaffirms Democrats' plans for Milwaukee convention after Trump cancels Jacksonville eventDemocrats will hold a mostly virtual event, Aug. 17-20, with delegates voting remotely to nominate Joe Biden, who intends to be in Milwaukee.
USATODAY.com
Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States
Largest US sports crowd since pandemic sees NASCARIt appeared at least 20,000 spectators were socially distanced throughout the grandstands at Wednesday night's NASCAR race in Bristol, Tennessee, making it the..
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 16 AHere's the latest for Thursday July 16th: Twitter responds to hack; 36,000 new COVID-19 cases in four hard-hit states; Thousands attend NASCAR race in Tennessee;..
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Democratic lawyer: Setbacks, stonewalls and hope in our year of impeaching Donald TrumpTrump's ultimate impeachment trial comes on Election Day. As judge and jury, it is our chance to restore America's integrity and our faith in ourselves.
USATODAY.com
