Kerry Washington Was Inspired By ACLU Actions To Produce 'The Fight'

After President Donald Trump signed an executive order in 2017 banning Muslims from certain countries to enter the United States, Kerry Washington says she remembers the "real-life heroes" of the ACLU who came out to stop it, prompting the production of her documentary "The Fight".

She hopes the film, which gives an inside look at four prominent cases the ACLU has taken on, will inspire individuals to become more involved in their communities.