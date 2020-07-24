Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit

Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit

Elle reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pursuing legal action after learning that photos of their 14-month-old son are being shopped to the tabloids.

Although the royals don't know the identity of the photographer, they believe that the pictures of their son, Archie, were taken in their California backyard.

The documents that they filed with their attorney call it a "relentless and quite frankly shocking effort" to intrude on the privacy of their infant son.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy at home and to stop those who seek to profit from a child, and profit in illegal ways.

The couple wants the photographer and any prospective buyers to turn over all images, calling it "disgusting and wrong."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Harry and Meghan sue over photo of son at California home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sued Thursday to stop the sale and publication of a photo of their son...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Brisbane TimesCBC.caAceShowbizFOXNews.comTIMEDaily RecordRIA Nov.


Harry and Meghan file privacy lawsuit to stop 'disgusting and wrong' sale of Archie photo

Harry and Meghan filed a lawsuit contending invasive paparazzi have crossed "a red line" trying to...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Brisbane TimesDaily RecordRIA Nov.


'Manufactured feeding frenzy': Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over alleged drone, helicopter stalking

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday against...
National Post - Published Also reported by •Daily Record



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry File Invasion of Privacy Lawsuit [Video]

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry File Invasion of Privacy Lawsuit

The couple claims the pictures were taken by drone above their home. Jasmine Viel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published
Prince Harry and Meghan sue for invasion of privacy over pictures of son [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan sue for invasion of privacy over pictures of son

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have filed a lawsuit over drone pictures taken of them and their son Archie at their California home

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over drone photos [Video]

Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over drone photos

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday against unnamed paparazzi photographers for allegedly taking "illegal" photographs of their son, Archie. Edward..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published