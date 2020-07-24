Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit

Elle reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pursuing legal action after learning that photos of their 14-month-old son are being shopped to the tabloids.

Although the royals don't know the identity of the photographer, they believe that the pictures of their son, Archie, were taken in their California backyard.

The documents that they filed with their attorney call it a "relentless and quite frankly shocking effort" to intrude on the privacy of their infant son.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son’s right to privacy at home and to stop those who seek to profit from a child, and profit in illegal ways.

The couple wants the photographer and any prospective buyers to turn over all images, calling it "disgusting and wrong."