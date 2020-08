THE 4RUNNER FROM TOYOTA LEAVES NO DOUBT.

Bumper2Bumpertv says it remain true to a heritage of a very capable off road vehicle.

LET’S BE CLEAR FROM THE OUTSET, THIS IS AN OLD-FASHIONED SUV—BUILT ON A TRUCK FRAME AND DESIGNED TO GO PLACES WHERE CROSSOVERS AND ALL WHEEL DRIVE VEHICLES DARE NOT TREAD.

THE TOYOTA 4 RUNNER MAKES NO BONES ABOUT WHAT IT IS AND THE 2020 MODEL REMAINS TRUE TO THAT HERITAGE.

THE BODY ON FRAME VEHICLE SITS HIGHER OFF THE GROUND THAN SEVERAL OF ITS MID SIZE COUNTRPARTS AT 9 POINT SIX INCHES CLEARANCE.

THE VERTICALLY CHALLENGED WOULD BE WELL ADVISED TO USE THE RUNNING BOARDS TO GET IN AND OUT.

FROM BEHIND THE WHEEL THE RUGGED ATTTIDUE OF THE 4 RUNNER IS EMPHASIZED WITH LARGE CONTROL KNOBS FOR CLIMATE AND INFOTAINMENT SYSTEMS. THEY ARE BIG ENOUGH TO OPERATE WHILE WEARING WORK GLOVES.AN 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN IS COMPATIBLE WITH APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO AND AMAZON ALEXA TECHNOLOGY.THE TEST VEHICLE WAS THE TRD VENTURE EDITION, OUTFITTED FOR DRIVING IN RUGGED CONDITIONS WITH STYLE.THE 17 INCH WHEELS AND OFF-ROAD TIRES APPEAR ABLE TO HANDLE SOME OF THE TOUGHEST TERRAIN.

(NAT SOT) ON PAVED ROADS THEY PROVIDE A COMFORTABLE FEEDBACK WHILE NOT PLUSH.WITH THE GROUND CLEARANCE THIS 4 RUNNER APPEARS READY FOR ANYTHING WITH SKID PLATES UNDER THE ENGINE AND FUEL TANK.(NAT SOT) THE DRIVE TRAIN IS A FAMILIAR ONE TO THE TOYOTA LINEUP.

IT IS THE ROCK SOLID 4.0 LITER V6 ENGINE RATED 270 HORSEPOWER AND 278 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

THIS IS ONE OF THE FEW VEHICLES STILL USING THE POWER PLANT WHICH HAS A WORLD-WIDE REPUTATION FOR RELIABILITY.

TO ASSIST WITH OPERATING IN DEEP WATER, SNOW OR DUSTY CONDITIONS THE VENTURE ALSO HAS A HOOD MOUNTED AIR SCOOP THAT WORKS TO KEEP THE ENGINE BREATHING.

THE TRANSMISSION IS A LONG PROVEN 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC AND WITH CENTER MOUNTED 4 WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM IT CAN MANUEVER IN ANY SITUATION WITH EASE.

A BONUS IS THE ABILITY TO TOW UP TO 5000 POUNDS WITH THIS PACKAGE.

EVEN WITH THE EMPHASIS ON FUNCTION AND OFF-ROAD CAPABILITY THE 4 RUNNER ALSO COMES WITH THE TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE SUITE FOR DRIVER ASSISTANCE.

TRADITIONALLY FRONT SEAT PASSENGERS GET THE MOST ROOM IN A VEHICLE.

WE WERE PLEASANTLY SURPRISED TO FIND FOLKS IN THE SECOND ROW OF THE 4 RUNNER ALSO HAVE MORE THAN ADEQUATE SPACE TO STRETCH OUT.

A THIRD ROW IS OPTIONAL BUT IN REALITY, NOT SOMETHING AN ADULT WOULD WANT TO EXPERIENCE.

INSTEAD THAT 46 CUBIC FEET OF SPACE BEHIND THE SECOND ROW ACCOMDATES A LOT OF GEAR OR WORK TOOLS WHICH CAN BE ACCESSED VIA A SLIDE OUT TABLE.

WHILE THE 4 RUNNER MAY NOT BE THE SLEEKEST SUV FROM TOYOTA IT MORE THAN MAKES UP FOR LOOKS WITH FUNCTIONALITY.

I’M GREG MORRISON.