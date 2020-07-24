Global  
 

One News Page

Vikram Chandra on Raj Bhawan protest, Rajasthan High Court’s decision
The political crisis in Rajasthan has turned into a 'soap opera' with ruling party MLAs on Friday protesting inside the Raj Bhawan demanding that an assembly session be convened.

On Friday, in a show of strength, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paraded his MLAs in front of Governor Kalraj Mishra claiming a majority in the House.

Meanwhile, Team Sachin Pilot received a partial relief from the Rajasthan High Court as it directed the Speaker to not take any action against the rebel MLAs for now.

