Dr. Anthony Fauci's First Pitch At Nationals Game Now On A Baseball Card
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch at the Washington Nationals' opening day game Thursday night is now available as a trading card.

Geoff Petrulis reports.

