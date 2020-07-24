Dr. Anthony Fauci's First Pitch At Nationals Game Now On A Baseball Card
Dr. Anthony Fauci's first pitch at the Washington Nationals' opening day game Thursday night is now available as a trading card.
Geoff Petrulis reports.
