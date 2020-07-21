Global  
 

Scientists investigate mysterious 'blue hole' off Florida coastline
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz
A mysterious “blue hole” off Florida’s coastline has sparked interest among scientists and researchers.The 425-feet deep underwater sinkhole, dubbed “Green Banana,” is located approximately 155 feet below the water’s surface...according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).A team of scientists, comprised of members of Mote Marine Laboratory, Florida Atlantic University, Georgia Institute of Technology….and the U.S. Geological Society, is set to embark on a new mission to explore the hole, NOAA notes.In May and September 2019, a team of researchers explored a similar blue hole nicknamed “Amberjack Hole”

Mysterious 'blue hole' near Florida wows scientists

The hole is about 425 feet deep and is located some 155 feet below the water's surface, according to...
Scientists Prepare For Year-Long Expedition to Study Mysterious Blue Hole in Florida


Florida Explorers Set To Dive Into Mysterious Ocean ‘Blue Hole’ [Video]

Florida Explorers Set To Dive Into Mysterious Ocean ‘Blue Hole’

Divers and researchers are set to begin exploration of a giant underwater sinkhole off the coast of Florida.

Scientists to Probe 425 Foot 'Blue Hole' Under the Sea [Video]

Scientists to Probe 425 Foot 'Blue Hole' Under the Sea

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — An international team will explore the depths of a massive undersea cavern called the Green Banana off the coast of Florida. According to the Charlotte Observer, the..

