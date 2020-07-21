Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:01s - Published 2 minutes ago Scientists investigate mysterious 'blue hole' off Florida coastline A mysterious “blue hole” off Florida’s coastline has sparked interest among scientists and researchers.The 425-feet deep underwater sinkhole, dubbed “Green Banana,” is located approximately 155 feet below the water’s surface...according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).A team of scientists, comprised of members of Mote Marine Laboratory, Florida Atlantic University, Georgia Institute of Technology….and the U.S. Geological Society, is set to embark on a new mission to explore the hole, NOAA notes.In May and September 2019, a team of researchers explored a similar blue hole nicknamed “Amberjack Hole”