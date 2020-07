WEB EXTRA: A Chat With AP's Tim Reynolds About The Miami Heat From Inside The NBA Bubble Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 04:00s - Published 4 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: A Chat With AP's Tim Reynolds About The Miami Heat From Inside The NBA Bubble CBS4's Mike Cugno chats with the AP's Tim Reynolds about how the Miami Heat looked after their first exhibition game and how the team is handling life inside the NBA bubble in Orlando. 0

