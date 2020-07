LAPD Loses First Sworn Officer To Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:15s - Published 4 minutes ago LAPD Loses First Sworn Officer To Coronavirus An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department has died of coronavirus. An official confirmed the death to CBSLA Friday. It marks the first sworn LAPD officer to die of COVID-19, and the second department employee, police said. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources First LAPD officer dies of coronavirus, police say A Los Angeles police officer died from complications of the coronavirus Friday, the Los Angeles...

FOXNews.com - Published 47 minutes ago