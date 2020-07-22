Global  
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy Over Illegal Images of Son | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy Over Illegal Images of Son | THR News

The couple allege drones and helicopters have been deployed by paparazzi to take unlawful photos of them and their 14-month-old son in the privacy of their residence.

Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit [Video]

Elle reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pursuing legal action after learning that photos of their 14-month-old son are being shopped to the tabloids. Although the royals don't know the identity of the photographer, they believe that the pictures of their son, Archie, were taken in their California backyard. The documents that they filed with their attorney call it a "relentless and quite frankly shocking effort" to intrude on the privacy of their infant son.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Prince Harry and Meghan sue for invasion of privacy over pictures of son [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have filed a lawsuit over drone pictures taken of them and their son Archie at their California home

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over drone photos [Video]

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday against unnamed paparazzi photographers for allegedly taking "illegal" photographs of their son, Archie. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:11Published

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sue for invasion of privacy over photos of son Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fed up with photographers using long lenses and deploying drones...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.caCTV NewsBrisbane Times



Meghan Markle, Prince Harry File Invasion of Privacy Lawsuit [Video]

The couple claims the pictures were taken by drone above their home. Jasmine Viel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published
Harry and Meghan launch legal action over alleged drone pictures of Archie [Video]

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched legal action in Los Angeles afterdrones were allegedly used to take pictures of their 14-month-old son Archie.A complaint filed at the Los Angeles County..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
Prince Harry slams 'offensive' claims he mishandled royal funds [Video]

Prince Harry's representatives have fired back at allegations he mishandled £275,000 pounds of royal funds.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published