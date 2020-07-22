Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy Over Illegal Images of Son | THR News

Elle reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pursuing legal action after learning that photos of their 14-month-old son are being shopped to the tabloids. Although the royals don't know the identity of the photographer, they believe that the pictures of their son, Archie, were taken in their California backyard. The documents that they filed with their attorney call it a "relentless and quite frankly shocking effort" to intrude on the privacy of their infant son.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday against unnamed paparazzi photographers for allegedly taking "illegal" photographs of their son, Archie. Edward Baran reports.