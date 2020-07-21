Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Phillies Open 2020 Season Against Miami Marlins
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Phillies Open 2020 Season Against Miami Marlins
Dan Koob reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Preview: Sandy Alcantara leads Marlins into 2020 season on the road vs. Phillies

Preview: Sandy Alcantara leads Marlins into 2020 season on the road vs. Phillies Sandy Alcantara will be on the mound Friday night as the Miami Marlins begin the delayed and...
FOX Sports - Published

Girardi back in Bronx for exhibition ahead of Phillies debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Girardi’s new path was evident Monday. And unfamiliar. About to start his...
Seattle Times - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Phillies Host Miami Marlins For Season Opener Tonight [Video]

Phillies Host Miami Marlins For Season Opener Tonight

Jan Carabeo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:02Published