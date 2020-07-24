Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney Tightens Health and Safety Restrictions at Disney World, Downtown Disney | THR News
Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Disney Tightens Health and Safety Restrictions at Disney World, Downtown Disney | THR News

Disney Tightens Health and Safety Restrictions at Disney World, Downtown Disney | THR News

Disney has tightened health and safety restrictions at Walt Disney World in Florida and Downtown Disney in California.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Michael_Corey

Michael Corey Disney Tightens Health and Safety Restrictions at California and Florida Parks https://t.co/pHz8jQdtQ5 6 days ago

Gate_15_Analyst

Gate 15 Disney Tightens Health and Safety Restrictions at California and Florida Parks https://t.co/qjBF6r4Ve0 via @thr #COVID 1 week ago

maydachs

miti Disney Tightens Health and Safety Restrictions at California and Florida Parks https://t.co/sKmnXYaVjb @thrより 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Seasonal Flu Reports Drop to Record Lows Amid Social Distancing Measures [Video]

Seasonal Flu Reports Drop to Record Lows Amid Social Distancing Measures

Seasonal Flu Reports Drop to Record Lows Amid Social Distancing Measures Early global influenza figures show how COVID-19 safety measures have also impacted other diseases spread by person-to-person..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published
Unlock 3: Centre mulling over opening cinema halls and gyms with some curbs | Oneindia News [Video]

Unlock 3: Centre mulling over opening cinema halls and gyms with some curbs | Oneindia News

Soures reveal that The government is considering a request to allow movie theatres and gyms to reopen with several restrictions as part of unlock3 or the next phase of emerging from the coronavirus..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:00Published
Malaria deaths surge in Africa amid fight against COVID-19 [Video]

Malaria deaths surge in Africa amid fight against COVID-19

Why Malaria-related deaths in Africa could more than double this year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published