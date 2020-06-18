Universal Cancels Halloween Horror Nights Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:25s - Published 9 minutes ago Universal Cancels Halloween Horror Nights If you're a fan of the thrill-a-minute fun at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights, this year you're going to saying "boo" - and not in a good way. Geoff Petrulis reports. 0

