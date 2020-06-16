Global  
 

Cleaning up the debris from COVID-19 one block at a time
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Cleaning up the debris from COVID-19 one block at a time

Cleaning up the debris from COVID-19 one block at a time

The longer the COVID-19 pandemic lasts, the more mask and gloves we see on the streets.

So one community-based group in Chicago is doing something about it."We're a neighborhood organization trying to green the community and make life more sustainable," said Renee Patten, a member of the Edgewater Environmental Sustainability Project.

"We want to be better stewards of the earth." At least once a month, members of the project go out on their blocks and pick up the litter they see.

Whether it be plastic bags, straws, face masks, or gloves.

To learn more about EESP visit, www.sustainedgewater.org

