CareFirst donating PPE for groups in need

COMPANY IS WORKING TO GEPROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT TO HEALTHCARE AND SOCIAL WORKERS ON THEFRONT LINES.

CARE FIRST BLUECROS━BLUE SHIELD WILL SPENDFIVE MILLION DOLLARS TO GET ━P━E TO GROUPS IN OUR AREA..AS WELL AS THE REST OF THED━━V AREA.

THIS IS VIDEO OFONE OF THEIR FIRST DELIVERITO TEURK HOUSE IN BALTIMORE.THEY SAY, IN TOTAL, ON━POINTSIX*MILLIO* GOWNS, GLOVES,MASKS, AND FACE SHIELDS WILBE GIVEN OUT.THE WAIT IS FINALLY O