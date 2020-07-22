Liverpool's Jordan Henderson named England's Footballer of the Year

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers’Association Footballer of the Year. The midfielder, who lifted the Reds’ firsttitle for 30 years on Wednesday, was the outright winner ahead of Kevin DeBruyne.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Fabinho’s home has been burgled as the midfielder celebrated Liverpool’s long-awaited Premier League win, police said. Merseyside Police said in a statementthey were called to a house in Formby, Sefton, in the early hours of Thursdayafter the occupants found it had been burgled. Jewellery and a grey Audi RS6were stolen, though the car was later recovered in Wigan.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published