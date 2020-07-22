Global  
 

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson named England's Footballer of the Year
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:12s
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson is named England's Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association (FWA).

Jordan Henderson awarded Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year [Video]

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers’Association Footballer of the Year. The midfielder, who lifted the Reds’ firsttitle for 30 years on Wednesday, was the outright winner ahead of Kevin DeBruyne.

Liverpool Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England

Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win [Video]

Fabinho’s home burgled while he celebrated Liverpool’s Premier League win

Fabinho’s home has been burgled as the midfielder celebrated Liverpool’s long-awaited Premier League win, police said. Merseyside Police said in a statementthey were called to a house in Formby, Sefton, in the early hours of Thursdayafter the occupants found it had been burgled. Jewellery and a grey Audi RS6were stolen, though the car was later recovered in Wigan.

Top Premier League moments of the season - we've picked them, you rank them

 From Liverpool's title win to Son Heung-win's wonder goal, BBC Sport looks back at 12 significant moments from this season's Premier League.
BBC News

Liverpool: Anfield dispersal order to 'prevent disorder'

 Fans have gathered around Anfield where Kenny Dalglish will present the Premier League trophy.
BBC News

Jordan Henderson Jordan Henderson English association football player

Liverpool captain Henderson named Football Writers' player of the year

 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is named the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year.
BBC News

Football Writers' Association Football Writers' Association


Jordan Henderson crowned FWA Footballer of the Year after outstanding season

Jordan Henderson crowned FWA Footballer of the Year after outstanding season Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson pipped Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne to the award as the...
Jordan Henderson EXCLUSIVE: Full interview as Liverpool captain reflects on Premier League title, sends message to Reds fans and says he’s ‘not bothered’ people still doubt him

Listen back to our exclusive interview with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, as he reflected on an...
Henderson reacts after winning Football Writers’ Association award

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of...
Lampard: I felt Liverpool bench crossed the line [Video]

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says it was the Liverpool bench rather than manager Jurgen Klopp which upset him on Wednesday - but says he regrets his language and that it's time to move on.

NFL Spectators Must Wear Masks at Games This Year [Video]

NFL Spectators Must Wear Masks at Games This Year League spokesman Brian McCarthy has confirmed the rule. Brian McCarthy, via Twitter As COVID-19 continues to impact the U.S., pro football teams are..

Klopp: Resilience made Henderson the player he is [Video]

Jurgen Klopp says Jordan Henderson has the perfect mix between talent and attitude, and that resilience has moulded him into the player he is.

