Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Opening Day for the Orioles
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Opening Day for the Orioles
Opening Day for the Orioles
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

BIRDS FANS.

IT IS OPENINGNIGHT FOR THE ORIOLES.

THE OGET THIS CONDENSED SEASONUNDERWAY IN BOSTON.

WMA━2NEWS SHAWN STEPNER GETS UREADY.From a marathon to a sprint.Birds baseball begins tonightlike never before.

Itone of just 60 tonight as theOrioles get off the blocks ithis condensed 2020 season.Chris Davis: It's different.It's a lot to take in.

After acouple of down years 2020 is achance for Chris Davis to gethis career back on track.Chris Davis: opening day isalways special because itsignifies the start of a newseason.

Gives you a chance tostart over and rewrite thelast few chapters of yourstory whether that's good orbad.

For Austin Hays its hisfirst Opening Day in the bigs.HeOrioles Outfielder: veryexcited that we're going to beable to go out on a field andplay a game that matters.Veteran lefty Tommy Milonegets the start.

Inside fanlessFenway.

Tommy Milone, OriolesPitcher: i'm going to go outthere and you're not going tosee anybody in the seatsbesides a couple players thatare in the stands.

It's goingto be different.

Opening dayis an honor and something tolook forward to.

Ready to getgoing.

Things get going atFenway Park tonight at 7:35.After this evening the Oplay two afternoon gamesagainst the Red Sox thisweekend.

The home opener atOriole Park, Wednesday nightagainst Miami.

Shawn Stepner,WMA━2 News.AS THE BIRDS GET READY T




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mets Fans Excited For Home Opener [Video]

Mets Fans Excited For Home Opener

iIt's Opening Day at Citi Field as the Mets take on the Braves without any fans in the stands. CBS2's Kevin Rincon has more.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:04Published
Restaurants Outside Of Fenway Prepare For Opening Night [Video]

Restaurants Outside Of Fenway Prepare For Opening Night

WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:03Published
Fans Celebrate Orioles' Opening Day Virtually [Video]

Fans Celebrate Orioles' Opening Day Virtually

Share your Opening Day photos with us on social media using #BeOnWJZ.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:36Published