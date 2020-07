Governor cracking down on bars and restaurants Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 03:10s - Published 5 minutes ago Governor cracking down on bars and restaurants. Hannah Buehler reports live. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO -- KEEPINGTHE PRESSURE ONBARS ANDRESTAURANTS AS HETRIES TO KEEPCOVID-19 NUMBERSLOW -- SAYINGAUTHORITIES CANNOTTAKE THEIR FOOT OFFTHE GAS. THIS.. ASTHE NUMEROUSRESTAURANTS ALONGCHIPPEWA STREET INBUFFALO GET SET TOMAKE SOMECHANGES.HANNAH BUHELERJOINING US LIVEFROM CHIPPEWAWHERE THE STREET ISCLOSED OFF TONIGHTFOR A NEW DININGEXPERIENCE...TRT:1:54OUT: A COUPLE MOREMONTHSSUPERS:091:21SOT: THEY'VERECEIVED SO MANYCOMPLAINTS THATMUCH OF THIS ISCOMPLAINT DRIVENERIE COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENTSANITATION WORKERSCHECKING BARS ANDRESTAURANTS NONSTOPSOT: THEY USUALLYGET ABOUT 25COMPLAINTS A DAYLARGE CROWDSPEOPLE NOT SOCIALDISTANCINGWITH A RISE INCOVID-19 CASES FORPEOPLE IN THEIR 20'SERIE COUNTY HEALTHCOMMISSIONER GALEBURSTEIN SAYS IS IT'SA NON STOPAPPROACH TO MAKESURE BARS ANDRESTAURANTS AREABIDING BY SOCIALDISTANCING AND MASKRULESSOT: THEY'RE NOTTHERE TO DAMPERANY PARTIESBUT THEY WANT TOMAKE SURE PEOPLEARE SAFEBURSTIN SAYS OFTENTIMESERIE COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENTWORKERS ARE METWITH A TREMENDOUSAMOUNT OFBACKLASH BY LOCALBARS ANDRESTAURANTS WHENGOING TO INSPECTSOT: THERE HAVEBEEN INSTANCESWHERE SANITATIONWORKERS ARE METWITH RESISTANCE ANDUNPLEASANTNESSFROM OWNERS ANDOTHER PATRONSSOT: I HAVE ASKEDLOCAL GOVERNMENTSREPEATEDLY TO STEPUP AND DO THEENFORCEMENT THAT'SWHAT THEY'RESUPPOSED TO DOENFORCE THE LAWGOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO SAYS THESTATE LIQUOR







