Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Cohen Going Home
Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Michael Cohen Going Home

Michael Cohen Going Home

(Newser) – Michael Cohen is out of prison again.

President Trump's former personal lawyer was released Friday, a day after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump.

Probation authorities said he was returned to prison because he refused to sign a form prohibiting him from publishing the book or communicating with the media or public.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michael Cohen (lawyer) Michael Cohen (lawyer) American former attorney

Cohen arrives for home confinement after release [Video]

Cohen arrives for home confinement after release

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen left prison and arrived at his apartment building Friday to finish his criminal sentence at home, an attorney for Cohen said, a day after a judge found he was sent back behind bars two weeks ago as retaliation for plans to publish a book about Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:31Published

AP Top Stories July 24 P

 Here are the top stories for Friday, July 24th: White House defends stance in Portland; Virginia high school renamed to honor John Lewis; Michael Cohen released..
USATODAY.com

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison after 'retaliation' ruling

 The judge said the government was retaliating when it sent Michael Cohen back to prison this month.
BBC News

Michael Cohen to be released, storms threaten havoc, Taylor Swift: 5 things to know Friday

 Michael Cohen will be released from prison, Taylor Swift's new album is out and more news to start off your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Newser Newser American news aggregation website

White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee [Video]

White BLM Protester Murdered In Front Of His Black Quadruple-Amputee Fiancee

An armed Texas protester was shot dead at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Austin Saturday night. According to Newser, a car drove into the crowd of demonstrators, then the driver apparently opened fire on him. Garrett Foster, 28, was approaching the stopped vehicle with other activists when he was killed. Foster is white. He was pushing his fiancee—Whitney Mitchell, a quadruple amputee who is black—in a wheelchair when the car bore down on the crowd.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Portland Police: It's A Riot [Video]

Portland Police: It's A Riot

In Portland, Oregon, Sunday morning, mass demonstrations were officially classified as riots. Newser reports the designation came when protesters breached a fence surrounding the city's downtown federal courthouse, where US agents have been stationed. In a tweet, local police said the violent conduct of demonstrators has created a 'grave risk of public alarm.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
A Bus Driver Tried To Protect His Passengers. He Was Beaten With A Baseball Bat [Video]

A Bus Driver Tried To Protect His Passengers. He Was Beaten With A Baseball Bat

San Francisco, California, was an early adopter of mandatory preventative measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. One mandate called for the wearing of masks on all public transportation in the city by staff and by passengers. According to Newser, three young men without masks boarded a public bus Wednesday afternoon. After repeatedly asking them to don face coverings, the driver pulled over to escort the men off the bus.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again [Video]

Once More, With Feeling? Michael Cohen To Be Sprung From Prison Yet Again

A federal judge has sided with President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. Now, Newser reports Cohen is getting out of prison early—again. Cohen had been furloughed in May over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, and was ordered to serve out his sentence at home in Manhattan. But he was abruptly sent back to prison on July 10 when he refused to sign a gag order barring him from writing a book about Trump.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

AP Top Stories July 28 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday July 28th: New challenge to federal agent deployment; White House agrees to COVID-19 relief talks with Pelosi; Trump lawyers try to..
USATODAY.com
US election: Trump trailing Biden by 10 points [Video]

US election: Trump trailing Biden by 10 points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Live Coronavirus News Updates and Analysis

 Leaders of stricken states are considering limits on businesses. Washington lawmakers are grappling with aid levels. President Trump shared a video with..
NYTimes.com
'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night [Video]

'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night

Six U.S. mayors, all Democrats, urged Congress on Monday to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests spreading across the country.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:16Published

'I would certainly do that': Trump's openness to COVID vaccine is a victory for compliance

 His willingness surprised me. This was the same president who had showed reluctance to wear a mask even as the virus continued to spread.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Michael Cohen was sent back to prison as a retaliatory act over tell-all book about Trump, federal judge rules

A federal judge ordered that Michael Cohen be released back to home confinement by Friday.
USATODAY.com - Published

Bureau of Prisons denies judge's 'false' claim Michael Cohen's imprisonment was 'retaliatory' over planned book

The Bureau of Prisons sharply rejected a judge's justification for releasing former Trump attorney...
FOXNews.com - Published

Judge Orders Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Released From Prison

Cohen was returned to prison earlier this month after he was released in May over coronavirus...
NPR - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comWorldNewsSeattle Times



Tweets about this

MarcSeverson

Marc Severson RT @bmainzer: Question: How is Barr going to get Michael Cohen to commit suicide if Cohen is sent back home? 2 days ago

cyndi7whale

Cyndiloowho RT @JonathanTurley: Michael Cohen is going back home. The hearing today focused on the effort of the BOP to get Cohen to agree to a gag ord… 2 days ago

lynn1219

Lynn Beckman @Denham0001 @MichaelCohen212 No, you're confused. Michael Cohen is home. Trump is going to jail. 3 days ago

traore_sonya

Sonya traore george He is finally back home!! Here come's the real deal book ,About ( Donald Trump the demon in office) I am going to s… https://t.co/FhOoVL9SKP 3 days ago

Murttgen

Mürttgen Klinsmoyzer @ChanelRion @PressSec @OANN LAW & ORDER?!?!? They put Michael Cohen in solitary confinement because he was going to… https://t.co/40cIOWHNXC 3 days ago

tweetybird11211

Kerry Ann Lewis @Rosie Rosie,I was so thrilled when they said Michael Cohen is going home.I thought of you and said I hope she know… https://t.co/grqBt226of 3 days ago

oneeyeddiva

oneeyeddiva RT @AynRandPaulRyan: Holy shit, Michael Cohen is going home and probably putting out his book. Personally, I don't really care about Cohen,… 3 days ago

Geohistoria

CC believes #BlackLivesMatter & #AmericaOrTrump Didn't he violate home confinement orders by going to a restaurant? BTW - start the pardon/commutation clock. https://t.co/16HyiqKIFW 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Michael Fulmer talks nerves ahead of starting Tigers home opener [Video]

Michael Fulmer talks nerves ahead of starting Tigers home opener

Michael Fulmer talks nerves ahead of starting the Tigers' home opener Monday night against Kansas City. Brad Galli reports from Comerica Park.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:49Published
Michael Cohen Released From Prison, Again [Video]

Michael Cohen Released From Prison, Again

A federal judge ruled Cohen was sent back to prison as retaliation for writing a book about President Trump.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published
Federal Judge Rules Michael Cohen Sent Back To Jail As ‘Retaliation’ For Trump Book [Video]

Federal Judge Rules Michael Cohen Sent Back To Jail As ‘Retaliation’ For Trump Book

A federal judge ruled Thursday Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former attorney, can be released from prison, again.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published