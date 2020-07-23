Michael Cohen Going Home

President Trump's former personal lawyer was released Friday, a day after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump.
Probation authorities said he was returned to prison because he refused to sign a form prohibiting him from publishing the book or communicating with the media or public.
An armed Texas protester was shot dead at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Austin Saturday night. According to Newser, a car drove into the crowd of demonstrators, then the driver apparently opened fire on him. Garrett Foster, 28, was approaching the stopped vehicle with other activists when he was killed. Foster is white. He was pushing his fiancee—Whitney Mitchell, a quadruple amputee who is black—in a wheelchair when the car bore down on the crowd.
In Portland, Oregon, Sunday morning, mass demonstrations were officially classified as riots. Newser reports the designation came when protesters breached a fence surrounding the city's downtown federal courthouse, where US agents have been stationed. In a tweet, local police said the violent conduct of demonstrators has created a 'grave risk of public alarm.
San Francisco, California, was an early adopter of mandatory preventative measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. One mandate called for the wearing of masks on all public transportation in the city by staff and by passengers. According to Newser, three young men without masks boarded a public bus Wednesday afternoon. After repeatedly asking them to don face coverings, the driver pulled over to escort the men off the bus.
Six U.S. mayors, all Democrats, urged Congress on Monday to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests spreading across the country.