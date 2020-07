Ashley Rowe speaks with the voice of the Toronto Blue Jays

Voice of the Blue Jays Ben Wagner tells Ashley Rowe that many players are already familiar with Western New York.

BEEN ON THE STORYFOR YOUIT TOOK DECADES BUTTHE QUEEN CITYFINALLY HAS MAJORLEAGUEBASEBALL....MYCOLLEAGUE ASHLEYROWE... IS LIVE IN OURNEWSROOMTONIGHT...KEITH IF THERE'SANYONE WHO KNOWSABOUT WHAT IT'SGOING TO BE LIKE FORTHE JAYS TO PLAY ATSAHLEN FIELD... IT'STHE VOICE OF THEBLUE JAYS.

BENWAGNER SPENT MANYYEARS IN BUFFALO ASTHE VOICE OF THEBUFFALO BISONS.

HESAYS BUFFALO ISACTUALLY ANEXCELLENT OPTIONFOR THE BLUE JAYS.

ALOT OF THE PLAYERSALREADY KNOWWHERE TO GRAB ACOFFEE IN THEMORNING BECAUSESO MANY OF THEMHAVE SPENT TIME INWESTERN NEW YORK.AS FOR THE STADIUM-- HE CALLS IT AWONDERFUL FACILITY.ANY PREVIOUSHANGUPS -- AREREALLY NOTHINGMORE THAN OPTICS."I THINK THE OPTICS OFIT FROM LOOKING AT ITFROM THIRTYTHOUSAND FEET IS ALITTLE TOUGH.

THAT'STHEIR INITIALREACTION.

THERE AREA NUMBER OFCONVENIENCES THATBUFFALO PROVIDESTHAT EVEN OTHER MLBSTADIUMS DIDN'TPROVIDWAGNER IS ACTUALLYGOING TO BEBROADCASTING FROMTORONTO FOR THEGAMES -- HE WON'T BECOMING TO BUFFALO,AS MUCH AS HEWISHES HE COULD.