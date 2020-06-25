Global  
 

New Premier League season to return from September 12
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
The new English football season will begin on September 12, and Premier Leagueclubs hope to have trialled spectators in stadiums before then.

The 2020-21top flight and EFL campaigns will commence on that date, but the PA newsagency understands the full domestic calendar is not expected to be confirmeduntil the third week of August.

Premier League and EFL 2020-21 seasons to start on 12 September

 The 2020-21 Premier League and EFL seasons will start on 12 September.
BBC News

EFL: Jimmy Glass and Paul Caddis feature in most memorable final days

 An injury time goal from a goalkeeper and winner-takes-all drama feature in BBC Sport's most memorable EFL final days.
BBC News
