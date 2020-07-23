Global  
 

Pentagon's UFO unit will make some findings public
Video Credit: The New York Times - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Pentagon's UFO unit will make some findings public

Pentagon's UFO unit will make some findings public

Despite Pentagon statements that it disbanded a once-covert program to investigate unidentified flying objects, the effort remains underway, as officials continue to study odd encounters.

