Where did the human go? Ireland man's clever trick fools dog
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Where did the human go? Ireland man's clever trick fools dog

Where did the human go? Ireland man's clever trick fools dog

A man in Dublin, Ireland throws a ball to a black and white dog and while the dog chases the ball, the guy hides under a blue tarp, totally fooling the dog on June 7.

