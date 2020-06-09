|
|
|
|
Where did the human go? Ireland man's clever trick fools dog
|
Where did the human go? Ireland man's clever trick fools dog
A man in Dublin, Ireland throws a ball to a black and white dog and while the dog chases the ball, the guy hides under a blue tarp, totally fooling the dog on June 7.
A man in Dublin, Ireland throws a ball to a black and white dog and while the dog chases the ball, the guy hides under a blue tarp, totally fooling the dog on June 7.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|