Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy, 'Outer Banks' Renewed for 2nd Season & More News | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy, 'Outer Banks' Renewed for 2nd Season & More News | THR News

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy, 'Outer Banks' Renewed for 2nd Season & More News | THR News

Netflix renews 'Outer Banks' for another season, Disney makes changes to its theatrical release schedule amid the pandemic and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sue for invasion of privacy over illegal images that were taken of their young son.

Netflix Netflix Internet video streaming and DVD-by-mail service with original and licensed content

Netflix Axes D'Elia [Video]

Netflix Axes D'Elia

Netflix has dropped a planned prank show featuring Chris D’Elia. The move comes after allegations of sexual misconduct made against the comedian. A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed the news to The Independent. According to the LA Times, which first reported the development, the non-scripted show would have featured D’Elia and another comedian. The program had yet to go into production. D'Elia has been accused of grooming underaged girls for sex via social media.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published
Netflix Renews 'Outer Banks' for Second Season | THR News [Video]

Netflix Renews 'Outer Banks' for Second Season | THR News

Netflix is making a return trip to the 'Outer Banks.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:31Published

Netflix's 'Immigration Nation' Draws Legal Threats

 A new documentary peers inside the secretive world of immigration enforcement. The filmmakers faced demands to delete scenes and delay broadcast until after the..
NYTimes.com
'Bill & Ted Face the Music' to Bypass Traditional Theatrical Route, Taraji P. Henson Teams With Fox for Untitled 'Empire' Spinof [Video]

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' to Bypass Traditional Theatrical Route, Taraji P. Henson Teams With Fox for Untitled 'Empire' Spinof

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' will bypass a traditional theatrical route, Netflix's drama 'The Crown' is planning a second pause ahead of its third and final cast change and Fox is teaming back up with Taraji P. Henson for an untitled 'Empire' spinoff.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:09Published

The Walt Disney Company The Walt Disney Company American mass media corporation

Disney Tightens Health and Safety Restrictions at Disney World, Downtown Disney | THR News [Video]

Disney Tightens Health and Safety Restrictions at Disney World, Downtown Disney | THR News

Disney has tightened health and safety restrictions at Walt Disney World in Florida and Downtown Disney in California.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:00Published
Disney's 'Mulan' Taken Off Theatrical Release Calendar, 'Avatar' & 'Star Wars' Release Dates Pushed Back | THR News [Video]

Disney's 'Mulan' Taken Off Theatrical Release Calendar, 'Avatar' & 'Star Wars' Release Dates Pushed Back | THR News

Disney has taken 'Mulan' off the theatrical release calendar amid the ongoing pandemic and a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.S.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:22Published

Coronavirus: Disney delays blockbuster films due to pandemic

 The new Star Wars and Avatar movies are pushed back a year while Mulan is postponed indefinitely.
BBC News

Disney pulls 'Mulan' off schedule, delays 'Avatar,' 'Star Wars' a year amid COVID-19 surge

 Disney's new release schedule sees big changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Mulan" has been pulled, while "Star Wars" and "Avatar" delayed one year.
USATODAY.com

Privacy laws of the United States Privacy laws of the United States

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy Over Illegal Images of Son | THR News [Video]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy Over Illegal Images of Son | THR News

The couple allege drones and helicopters have been deployed by paparazzi to take unlawful photos of them and their 14-month-old son in the privacy of their residence.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:59Published

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit [Video]

Prince Harry And Meghan File Invasion Of Privacy Lawsuit

Elle reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pursuing legal action after learning that photos of their 14-month-old son are being shopped to the tabloids. Although the royals don't know the identity of the photographer, they believe that the pictures of their son, Archie, were taken in their California backyard. The documents that they filed with their attorney call it a "relentless and quite frankly shocking effort" to intrude on the privacy of their infant son.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
Prince Harry and Meghan sue for invasion of privacy over pictures of son [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan sue for invasion of privacy over pictures of son

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have filed a lawsuit over drone pictures taken of them and their son Archie at their California home

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Outer Banks (TV series) Outer Banks (TV series) 2020 American teen drama web television series


Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sue for invasion of privacy over photos of son Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fed up with photographers using long lenses and deploying drones...
FOXNews.com - Published


Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sue Paparazzi Over Drone Shots Of Baby Archie [Video]

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sue Paparazzi Over Drone Shots Of Baby Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have filed a new lawsuit after paparazzi took invasive photos of baby Archie in the backyard of their L.A. home and attempted to sell them.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:52Published
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry File Invasion of Privacy Lawsuit [Video]

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry File Invasion of Privacy Lawsuit

The couple claims the pictures were taken by drone above their home. Jasmine Viel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:18Published
Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over drone photos [Video]

Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over drone photos

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday against unnamed paparazzi photographers for allegedly taking "illegal" photographs of their son, Archie. Edward..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:11Published