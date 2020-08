City of West Palm Beach launches new website to help people experiencing homelessness

The City of West Palm Beach announced Friday a new tool to better assess how to help people experiencing homelessness in the city.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5'SSABIRAH RAYFORD SHOWS YOU HOWIT WORKS.<< FOR REAL ESTATE BROKERWILLIAM ROGER CUMMINGS, WESTPALM BEACH IS HOME“I LIVEDHERE SINCE 1974” IN THOSEYEARS HE HAS SEEN THE CITYTRANSFORM, BUT ONE CONCERNREMAINS“I THINK THATEVERYBODY AUGHT TO HAVE ACHANCE TO FIND THEIR WAY”ACCORDING TO PALM BEACHCOUNTYAS OF JANUARY 1,030 PEOPLEWERE EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESSIN THE COUNTY.

WEST PALM BEACHMAYOR, KEITH JAMES SAYSHOMELESSNESS IN THE CITY IS ONTHE RISE.“I THINK THEREBEEN SOME INCREASE IN THENUMBERS THAT WE ARE LOOKING ATPROBABLY A COMBINATION OF THEPANDEMIC AND PROBABLY WEVICTIM OF OUR OWN SUCCESS” INFEBRUARY THE CITY ANNOUNCEDTHE HIRING OF A HOMELESSSERVICES COORDINATOR TO BRIDGETHE GAP BETWEEN THE HOMELESSAND RESOURCES AVAILABLE TOHELP.

NOW THEY ARE TAKING ITONE STEP FURTHER WITH A NEWWEBSITE THAT ALLOWS PEOPLE TODOCUMENT WHEN AND WHERE HELPIS NEEDED.“AND THROUGH THATAPP YOUAND NOTIFY THE CITY OF THISPOTENTIAL SITUATION AND THATWAY WE ARE BETTER INFORMED INHOW WE CAN ADDRESS SOMEONESITUATION OR CIRCUMSTANCE”THE SOCIAL SERVICES BRANCH OFTHE CITY WILL HANDLE THEREPORTS AND THE GOAL IS TOREMEDY THE SITUATION ANDFOLLOW- UP WITHIN 24 HOURS.“SO POLICE SHOULD NOT ALWAYSBE THE FIRST ONES RESPONDINGTO A COMPLAINT ABOUTHOMELESSNESS OR RESPONDING TOA MENTAL HEALTH SITUATION.

SOTHIS TAKES ONE LESS, IT CUTSTHE POLICE OUT OF THE RESPONSECYCLE AND KEEPS THEM AVAILABLETO RESPOND TO MORE SERIOUSSITUATIONS” REPORTING IN WESTPALM BEACH, SABIRAH RAYFORD,WPTV, NEWS CHANNEL5.