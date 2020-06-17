Global  
 

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s
Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aimed at lowering the prices Americans pay for prescription drugs.

Freddie Joyner has more.

Trump signs executive orders to reduce drug prices

 Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump moved on his own, signing four executive orders that allow imports of..
USATODAY.com
Trump signs executive orders to reduce drug prices

Unable to land the big deal with Congress to curb drug costs, President Donald Trump moved on his...
USATODAY.com


