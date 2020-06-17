Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

(Newser) – Michael Cohen is out of prison again. President Trump's former personal lawyer was released Friday, a day after a judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump. Probation authorities said he was returned to prison because he refused to sign a form prohibiting him from publishing the book or communicating with the media or public.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is comfortable with his son, Barron, and grandchildren going back to school, arguing that schools should be open despite concerns from many that it could lead to more coronavirus infections. Gavino Garay has the story.
[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo encouraged other nations to follow the UK's lead and push back against the actions of the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking on an official visit to London on Tuesday, Pompeo also described China's leadership as a threat. Adam Reed reports.
[NFA] U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday he did not understand the White House effort to discredit him and urged an end to the divisiveness over the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying "let's stop this nonsense." This report produced by Chris Dignam.