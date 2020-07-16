Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Undecided on November Election
Following his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan, to some, was the perfect Republican candidate to take on President Trump.
This, as rumblings of a GOP shakeup in DC stir.
Demonstrators Gather To Protest Decision To Allow In-Person Voting For General ElectionMaryland Gov. Larry Hogan is encouraging eligible voters to vote via an absentee ballot in November, but said that all polls will also remain open for people to vote in-person as well.
Hogan Administration Gives $2.3M For Eviction ProgramGov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that eight counties will receive more than $2.3 million in the first round of Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership grants.
Hogan: Trump Administration 'Bungled' Efforts To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan detailed how President Donald Trump's administration "bungled" efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus early, leading states to fend for themselves with it came to..