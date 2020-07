County executive says Amazon mega project must come to Grand Island

AUTHORITIES IN ERIECOUNTY SAY THIS THEREGION CAN NOTAFFORD TO LOSE AMULTI-MILLION DOLLARAMAZON MEGAPROJECT.AMAZON PROPOSEDBUILDING A MASSIVEWAREHOUSE ANDDISTRIBUTION CENTERON GRAND ISLAND.BUT THE TOWN'SPLANNING BOARDREJECTED THEZONING.THE COUNTYEXECUTIVE TELLS 7EYEWITNESS NEWSSENIOR REPORTEREILEEN BUCKLEY --THIS PROJECT ISCRITICAL TOECONOMICDEVELOPMENT.MARK POLONCARZ."THIS IS TOOIMPORTANT OF APROJECT FOR THISCOMMUNITY TO TURNITS BACK ON."ERIE COUNTYEXECUTIVE MARKPOLONCARZ ISFINALLY SPEAKINGPUBLICLY ABOUT WHATWAS ONCE A SECRETPROPOSAL DUBBED"PROJECT OLIVE".AMAZON WANTS TOBUILD A MORE THAN300-MILLION DOLLARDISTRIBUTION CENTERON GRAND ISLANDNEAR THE 190.BUT IT WAS PAUSEDEARLIER THIS WEEKWHEN THE PLANNINGBOARD REJECTED THEZONING.HOWEVER THETOWN BOARD HASTHE FINAL SAY...ANDTHAT'S KEEPINGHOPES ALIVE FOR THISPROJECT.MARK POLONCARZ.

"IFWE TURN OUR BACK ONTHIS PROJECT THAT'SBASICALLY SENDING AMESSAGE TO A LOT OFTHESE OTHER MEGAPROJECTS THAT DOEXIST OUT HEREDON'T COME TO ERIECOUNTY..

DON'TCOME TO WESTERNNEW YORK AND I DON'TTHINK THAT'S AMESSAGE WE CANSEND."BUT RIGHT OUTSIDETHE COUNTYEXECUTIVE'S NEWSCONFERENCE -- ASMALL GROUP OFGRAND ISLANDPROTESTERSCHANTED AGAINSTTHE PROJECT....CATHY RAYHILL ISLEADING THECOALITION FORRESPONSIBLEECONOMICDEVELOPMENT INGRAND ISLAND.CATHY RAYHILL."THATTHIS PROJECT DOESNOT FIT THE ISLANDAND ITSENVIRONMENT."RAYHILL SAYSRESIDENTS DON'TWANT THE MEGADISTRIBUTIONCENTER...CATHY RAYHILL.

"THEREARE MUCH MOREAPPROPRIATE SITES -MORE BROWNFIELDSITES.AND CLOSERTO POPULATION THATARE ABSOLUTELY INNEED OF THATEMPLOYMENT IN THEBUFFALO AREA."===BUTT===MARK POLONCARZ."BUT IT MEETS THEZONING REQUIREMENT- IT'S NOT LIKE IT'SBEING PUT AGAINSTSOMEBODY'S BACKYARD."THE PLANNING BOARDREJECTED THEZONING ONLY BASEDON HEIGHT...THIS CRANE WAS SETUP ALONG LONG ROADSITE BY THE CO-OWNER OF THEPROPERTY.

IT STANDS87 FEET HIGH TOSHOW THE HEIGHT OFTHE PROPOSED FIVESTORY FACILITY...BUT RAYHILL SAYS IT'SJUST TOO BIG...CATHY RAYHILL."WE'RE TALKING ABOUTA WAREHOUSE WHEREEVERY SINGLERESIDENT IN ERIECOUNTY COULD STANDINSIDE OF IT WITHFOUR FEET BETWEENTHEM."BUT IT IS THEGRANDNESS OF THEPROJECT THAT WOULDBE BIG ECONOMICBOOST FOR THE AREA---CREATING ONE-THOUSAND JOBS WITHAN ANNUAL PAYROLLOF 31-MILLIONDOLLARS.THE THE TOWN BOARDMEETS AGAIN IN EARLYAUGUST...IN GRAND ISLAND,EILEEN BUCKLEY, 7EWN.